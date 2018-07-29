SOCIETY

Remains of NJ Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more from East Orange.

By
EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
It was a homecoming 74 1/2 years in the making. It is full of heart and sadness - the whole rainbow of emotions as one New Jersey woman found out that her father's remains have been found and he is coming home for his burial.

Marla Lawrence Dixon Andrews, 76, - yes, her middle name is her father's name, Captain Lawrence Dixon - he was a brave and handsome pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen, the black pilots who were patriotic enough to fight for their country. Because of their skin color, the Tuskegee Airmen could not stand alongside the white pilots.


December 23rd, 1944, while on a recon mission, Dixon's plane went down. The telegram sent to her mother indicated he may have gone down in Italy, where his base was located.

Young Marla was only 15 months old at the time - too little to have personal memories of her beloved father. She would come to spend a lifetime missing the man she never got to know.

Then came the stunning call on Friday that DNA confirmed her father's remains had been located. They found him and parts of his plane in Austria. He was only 24 years old.

"I was very relieved because it just felt like the weight on my back - I think they closed down the whole case in 1948. I think because they didn't dream either that the DNA could ever evolve into what it has," Marla said.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWorld War IIEast OrangeEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Jersey Festival of Ballooning lifts off
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Tweet about shop's forgotten anniversary surprises owner
More Society
Top Stories
Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport
Power restored after outage at Brooklyn apartment complex
Police: $1M worth of marijuana found in back of pickup truck
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
Man fatally shot by police near Dorney Park in Pa.
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies following shooting
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
3 killed, 7 hurt when gunmen fire on crowd in New Orleans
Show More
Livery cab driver forced into back seat, robbed in Brooklyn
Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by officer
5 dead as northern California wildfire continues to rage
Most buildings reopened near steam pipe explosion
Trump willing to shut down the government over border security
More News