As we look back at 50 years of Eyewitness News, we're sharing some of our important memories.One of those events was the passing of Eyewitness News anchor Roger Grimsby, who died on June 23, 1965 at the age of 67.Grimsby spent 18 years in the anchor chair and became known as one of the pioneers of local television broadcast news.His co-anchor for 16 of those years was Bill Beutel, who shared his thoughts as Eyewitness News remembered the legendary anchor.