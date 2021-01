Remembering the Blizzard of '96

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg remembers the massive winter storm that blanketed the Tri-State area 25 years ago.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was 25 years ago that the northeastern U.S. was hit by one of the most devastating winter storms ever: the Blizzard of 1996.So how bad was it? Parts of the Tri-State were blanketed in more than two feet of snow.Unusually warm weather and rain followed, triggering major flooding.The storm and the flooding were blamed for more than 180 deaths, and $3 billion dollars of damage.The blizzard is on record as the 6th biggest snowstorm in New York City.Below, check out our original coverage with Bill Beutel and the Eyewitness News team from Jan. 8, 1996.----------