Remembering the Blizzard of '96

So how bad was it? Parts of the Tri-State were blanketed in more than two feet of snow.
Unusually warm weather and rain followed, triggering major flooding.
ACCUWEATHER: | Major nor'easter to dump heavy snow on NYC, Tri-State
The storm and the flooding were blamed for more than 180 deaths, and $3 billion dollars of damage.
The blizzard is on record as the 6th biggest snowstorm in New York City.
HAPPY 25TH ANNIVERSARY— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 7, 2021
6th biggest NYC snowstorm #BlizzardOf96 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/smkdBT8KzY
Below, check out our original coverage with Bill Beutel and the Eyewitness News team from Jan. 8, 1996.
