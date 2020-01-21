Society

Remembering the Blizzard of '96

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was 25 years ago that the northeastern U.S. was hit by one of the most devastating winter storms ever: the Blizzard of 1996.

So how bad was it? Parts of the Tri-State were blanketed in more than two feet of snow.
Lee Goldberg remembers the massive winter storm that blanketed the Tri-State area 25 years ago.



Unusually warm weather and rain followed, triggering major flooding.

ACCUWEATHER: | Major nor'easter to dump heavy snow on NYC, Tri-State

The storm and the flooding were blamed for more than 180 deaths, and $3 billion dollars of damage.

The blizzard is on record as the 6th biggest snowstorm in New York City.


Below, check out our original coverage with Bill Beutel and the Eyewitness News team from Jan. 8, 1996.

