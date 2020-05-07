Coronavirus News: Reservations required to visit Six Flags Great Adventure in the future

The Jackson Township, New Jersey theme park says pre-scheduling will be the only way to gain entrance once a date for the opening of the 2020 season is announced by state officials.
The mandate applies to both season ticket holders and single-day ticket holders.
A message on the Six Flags website cites safety and health concerns for the new policy.
