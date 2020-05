Coronavirus News: Reservations required to visit Six Flags Great Adventure in the future

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- If you want to visit Six Flags Great Adventure in the future, you'll need to make a reservation.The Jackson Township, New Jersey theme park says pre-scheduling will be the only way to gain entrance once a date for the opening of the 2020 season is announced by state officials.The mandate applies to both season ticket holders and single-day ticket holders.A message on the Six Flags website cites safety and health concerns for the new policy.