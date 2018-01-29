SOCIETY

Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life

This year marks the 20th anniversary of WABC's award-winning program "Operation 7: Save a Life," but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront.

December was the deadliest month in decades, fire deaths increased overall in 2017 and first responders answered a record-setting number of emergencies. That means we have much more to do to get the word out about fire safety.

Join Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter for some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life," airing Saturday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m..
Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life:

Fire Safety - Kidde Smoke Alarms
FIGHTING FIRES ON THE FRONT END: HOME DEPOT & KIDDE DISTRIBUTE SMOKE ALARMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
10 TIPS FOR FIRE SAFETY

Red Cross
For FREE smoke alarms
877-Red-Cross or http:www.soundthealarm.org
The Pillowcase Project
For info about The Pillowcase Project:
http://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/resources-for-schools#Tips-for-School

http://www.redcross.org

Fire Department City of New York
www.nyc.gov/fdny
Twitter - @fdny

FDNY Pro films
www.fdnyfoundation.org
http://www.fdnypro.org/films/
(Subscription Service)

FDNY Juvenile Fire Starters Prevention Program
718-722-3600
http://www.fdnysmart.org/juvenile-fire-setters-intervention-program/

William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
http://www.nyp.org/clinical-services/burn-center
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefire safetyoperation 7: save a life
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News