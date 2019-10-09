MONONGAHELA, Pa. -- An Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania has gone all out for Halloween with a massive "Ghostbusters" display.
The owners of Angelo's II, just south of Pittsburgh, take their Halloween decorations very seriously.
Their elaborate display this year includes a massive Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop their building, plus some creepy green tentacles protruding from the windows.
And the patrons absolutely love it! One child had his mother drive him around the building 15 times so he could see all the different angels.
More Halloween stories:
Most popular Halloween candies ranked for 2019; M&M's take down Reese's Cups
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
What is Halloween? Check out these not-so-spooky facts about the holiday
Hide the chocolate! And more Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Restaurant turns heads with 'Ghostbusters' Halloween display
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News