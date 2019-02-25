Help us reunite them!



In 1994, Detective Maysonet delivered a beautiful baby girl on Marmion Ave in the Bronx. Helping ensure she was safely delivered has always been one of the highlights of this retired detective’s career. 25 years later, he’s still wondering how she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/m88dIOJIdK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 25, 2019

Are you a 25-year-old woman who was born on a street in the Bronx?If so, a retired NYPD detective is looking for you.Back in 1994, Detective Angel Maysonet delivered a baby girl on Marmion Avenue.The NYPD tweeted a picture of the two in hopes of reuniting them because all these years later, Maysonet wants to know how the young lady is doing.He said the delivery "has always been one of the highlights" of his career.