Retired NYPD detective wants to find woman born on Bronx street in 1994

A retired detective wants to find the woman born on a street in the Bronx in 1994.

Are you a 25-year-old woman who was born on a street in the Bronx?

If so, a retired NYPD detective is looking for you.

Back in 1994, Detective Angel Maysonet delivered a baby girl on Marmion Avenue.

The NYPD tweeted a picture of the two in hopes of reuniting them because all these years later, Maysonet wants to know how the young lady is doing.

He said the delivery "has always been one of the highlights" of his career.



