Coronavirus News: Retired Kansas farmer who gave Cuomo N95 mask awarded honorary degree

Dennis Ruhnke was awarded a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University.
This afternoon I had the pleasure of joining @KState President Richard Myers to confer a bachelor's degree upon Dennis Ruhnke of Troy, Kansas. Dennis recently sent a letter to @NYGovCuomo with an N-95 mask to give to a nurse or doctor in New York. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jHfDtUtxSQ— Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) May 5, 2020
Ruhnke mailed an N95 mask to Governor Cuomo, asking it to be used by a medical worker on the frontlines in New York.
Well, now he's getting an act of kindness in return after leaving school two credits shy of graduation when his father died in 1971.
Governor Cuomo called Ruhnke to congratulate him.
"You know Dennis, what you did was so genuine and so generous," Cuomo said. "You know, obviously you had no idea that it was going to go anywhere and that's what made it special."
Ruhnke says his one piece of advice is to pay it forward as much as you can afford to do so.
It's a life philosophy that is paying off for him.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address