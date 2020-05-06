coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Retired Kansas farmer who gave Cuomo N95 mask awarded honorary degree

By Eyewitness News
KANSAS (WABC) -- The retired Kansas farmer whose passion to help others extended all the way to New York received a special honor.

Dennis Ruhnke was awarded a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University.



Ruhnke mailed an N95 mask to Governor Cuomo, asking it to be used by a medical worker on the frontlines in New York.

Well, now he's getting an act of kindness in return after leaving school two credits shy of graduation when his father died in 1971.

Governor Cuomo called Ruhnke to congratulate him.

"You know Dennis, what you did was so genuine and so generous," Cuomo said. "You know, obviously you had no idea that it was going to go anywhere and that's what made it special."

Ruhnke says his one piece of advice is to pay it forward as much as you can afford to do so.

It's a life philosophy that is paying off for him.

