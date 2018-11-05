SOCIETY

Returning soldier surprises son at Alabama school

An ordinary school rally soon had everybody crying happy tears when the school's mascot turned out to be a student's military mom.

Sergeant Desiree Lancey surprised her son Kael during an emotional reunion in Alabama on Friday.

She dressed up as the Eagle mascot and, when the time was right, she made the big reveal. Kael's reaction went from shock, to a hug, to tears.

Sgt. Lancey has been deployed to Kuwait for the past year. She hadn't seen her son since last Christmas.

