robin williams

Robin Williams' grandson named after him

SAN FRANCISCO -- Robin Williams' oldest child is a dad! And his new son is named after the famed actor and comedian.

McLaurin Clement Williams -- Mickey for short -- was born on May 22, weighing in at 8 pounds.

RELATED: Robin Williams Meadow sign unveiled in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

His first name, McLaurin, was Robin's middle name.

Zak says of his new son, "He's a cute little dude and Olivia June and I are super excited and proud to be his Mom and Dad."

Zak's half-sister, Zelda Williams, took the photos of the family.

Zak is a mental health advocate and entrepreneur.

See more stories related to Robin Williams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoentertainmentbuzzworthybabycomedianrobin williamsfamily
ROBIN WILLIAMS
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Robin Williams' collection of art, memorabilia to be auctioned
Robin Williams, Tupac arrested for allegedly having $69K of pot in Arizona
Iconic San Francisco home in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' on market for $4.5M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, 6-month-old son struck by large tree branch in NJ
1 killed, 1 injured in Long Island house fire
Birds' nests sparks cancellation of popular NJ beach concerts
Street renamed for soldier who died saving lives in Bronx fire
Police: Man found holding loaded gun outside NJ elementary school
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
Show More
6 mysterious American deaths in Dominican Republic
NYC mayor calls for Manhattan helicopter ban following deadly crash
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations resume
Coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
More TOP STORIES News