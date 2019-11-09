Society

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree officially kicked off the holiday season.

The symbolic 77-foot tall Norway Spruce arrived early Saturday and was lifted into place by a crane.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree came from the village of Florida in Orange County, NY, about an hour north of New York City.

Visitors were able to witness the engineering feat as the iconic holiday symbol was raised off a 115-foot-long trailer and erected into its prominent home in Rockefeller Center.

The donor, Carol Schultz, had the privilege of driving the spike into the trunk of the tree with a sledgehammer before the tree was lifted into place.

Thousands of spectators are expected to come and visit the tree in all its splendor throughout the holiday season but can now get a sneak peek of the tree before it is properly lit.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for early December.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrockefeller centernew york citymanhattana new york holidaytree lightingchristmas treechristmasrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the Bronx
Police: Man stabs wife to death in Queens home, then kills himself
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
Bicyclist fatally struck by driver who left scene in East Harlem
Man from England missing after arriving for NYC marathon found safe
Cold start to the weekend, but a warm finish
'Jersey Shore' star pleads not guilty to domestic violence, other charges
Show More
Photos released of suspects in NYC home invasion robbery
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
Police questioning man in disappearance of missing NJ woman: Sources
Bronx storage facility with wooden pallets goes up in flames
Popular Selena cover singer from LA detained by ICE in Texas
More TOP STORIES News