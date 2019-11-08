Society

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree cut, on way to NYC

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is craned onto a flatbed truck after being cut from the yard of Carol Schultz. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

FLORIDA, New York -- A Norway spruce that years ago was displayed on its owner's coffee table will soon rise in a much grander setting: the middle of Rockefeller Center.

Carol Schultz bought the sapling for the 1959 Christmas season. After displaying it in her home in the village of Florida, New York, she planted it in her front yard.

In 2010, Schultz and her companion Richard O'Donnell went on Rockefeller Center's website and made the 14-ton tree's bid for stardom.

Earlier this year, they learned it had been chosen.

It was cut on Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.

It will arrive on Saturday at Rockefeller Center, where it will be hoisted and surrounded by scaffolding for the decoration process.

The lighting ceremony is on Dec. 4.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanholidaychristmas treechristmasrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: First cold blast for the Tri-State
NYPD officer, 911 operators charged in $18M insurance scam
Man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
Man steals car with kids inside, leaves them on side of CT road
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Hardware store owner attacked doesn't have anger toward teens
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island
NYC shelter residents suing after eating expired food, getting ill
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Feds: LI security firm used fake 'USA' labels, sold to gov't
More TOP STORIES News