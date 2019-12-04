Society

Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting is tonight! Here's what you need to know

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a bright sign of the holiday season: The 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

The 77-foot tall Norway spruce arrived in Manhattan last month from Florida, New York.

It is decorated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree lighting ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The following streets will be closed for the tree lighting ceremony:
- 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymanhattannew york citychristmas treechristmasrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
Dozens of animals, drugs uncovered at alleged NJ cockfighting ring
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Show More
Winner declared in New York City 'Better Bin' trash can contest
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Loaded gun inside baby gift bought at Florida thrift store
More TOP STORIES News