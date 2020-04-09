coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Rockland County first responders hold parade for medical workers

By Eyewitness News
SUFFERN, Rockland County (WABC) -- New video shows health care workers getting the thanks they deserve from first responders in Rockland County.

A parade of emergency vehicles drove past brave medical workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

The first responders who organized the procession say it's the least they could do.

"They deal with the worst of the worst so we give the ultimate respect for what they're doing," said Chief Clarke Osborn, Suffern Police Department. "They put their lives on the line every day and we thought this was one way we could honor them."

Osborn, who helped organize the parade, says while first responders are seeing a large uptick in calls, it's nothing compared to what the medical workers are dealing with.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkrockland countysuffernmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthparadehospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NY coronavirus cases came from Europe, scientists find
LI medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19
Former NY State Assem. Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19
Greenburgh to require temp checks at grocery stores, pharmacies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York COVID-19 cases may have come from Europe
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms and strong wind possible by afternoon
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
LI medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19
8-year-old boy shoots self in hand in Manhattan
Show More
Former NY State Assem. Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
'We're not at any plateau,' Murphy says as NJ death toll surges
10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19
New Jersey Transit conductor, 62, dies from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News