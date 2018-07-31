SOCIETY

Rookie NYPD officer saves infant child after seizure in Queens

(Shutterstock)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A rookie NYPD officer is being hailed as a hero after performing CPR and saving the life of a young child in Queens Monday night.

A 26-year-old mother became frantic when her 19-month-old daughter stopped breathing after having a seizure around 9 p.m..

The mother ran to the 115th Precinct, where she encountered the officer.

The officer began performing CPR on the unconscious and unresponsive toddler.

The girl was successfully revived before being rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated and released.

