LONDON -- The British royals made a public appearance Saturday amid rumors of a rift among the so-called "Fab Four."
The Queen, her two grandsons and their spouses gathered for reflections at London's Cenotaph in honor of Remembrance Day, a British holiday dedicated to war heroes from the United Kingdom and its allies.
This sighting comes shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed their struggles with public life and Harry's relationship with his brother William.
"We're brothers. We'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and he will always be there for me," Harry said during his South African trip.
RELATED: Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William in new documentary
Harry and William were seen entering The Cenotaph separately, with Harry and Meghan on Queen Elizabeth's left and William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, seated directly to her right.
Yet this is not unusual, as these events are often arranged by the seniority of the royals' positions.
Remembrance Day ceremonies continued into Sunday.
Prince Harry, Prince William gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of royal rift
ROYALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News