SANTA CLARITA, California --A California man is breaking barriers, becoming the first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a pro contract with Nike.
Justin Gallegos now goes to the University of Oregon and is in the school's running club.
He's making history as the first athlete with cerebral palsy to seal a deal with Nike.
Gallegos got the news about the three-year contract after a recent race. The emotional moment was caught on camera.
Gallegos, who once wore leg braces, called the contract proof that there's no such thing as a disability.
