SOCIETY

California man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign deal with Nike

EMBED </>More Videos

A man from Santa Clarita is breaking barriers. The Hart High School grad, who has cerebral palsy, signed a pro-contract with Nike. (Elevation 0m)

SANTA CLARITA, California --
A California man is breaking barriers, becoming the first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a pro contract with Nike.

Justin Gallegos now goes to the University of Oregon and is in the school's running club.

He's making history as the first athlete with cerebral palsy to seal a deal with Nike.

Gallegos got the news about the three-year contract after a recent race. The emotional moment was caught on camera.

Gallegos, who once wore leg braces, called the contract proof that there's no such thing as a disability.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysportsnikeathletesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Postal Service proposes hike in first-class stamp to 55 cents
Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children
Video of little girls' swim party strut goes viral
Fallen firefighters honored in FDNY ceremony in Manhattan
More Society
Top Stories
5 doctors among 9 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
37-year-old man fatally struck by NYC sanitation truck
Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children
Video: North Carolina raccoon escapes rising floodwater
'Trump is on his hero's journey:' Kanye West visits Oval Office
Massage therapist accused of sex abuse linked to 3 more cases
Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare illness confirmed in 4th state
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Show More
Hurricane Michael damage: 'Unimaginable destruction' across Florida Panhandle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Michael to bring heavy rain
Fabolous charged after alleged attack on girlfriend in NJ
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
More News