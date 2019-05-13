Salon in New Jersey offers complimentary services to cancer survivors

SOMERSET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A salon in New Jersey is offering stylish makeovers to cancer survivors to help them feel better inside and out.At UFO Salon and Spa, owner Stephanie Daniel and her staff donate their Mondays to give complimentary services to cancer patients."After you leave here, you just feel good," Karen Jones Belcher said. "You know, you don't feel good inside because you feel sick, but on the outside she makes you feel good."Linda O'Connell's husband was diagnosed with cancer two days after she was diagnosed."We met in high school, got married in '70, so we've been together a long time," O'Connell said. "And then we got cancer together, so I guess it was meant to be," O'Connell said.Carla Choy braved a double mastectomy to beat her cancer."It did not spread to my lymph nodes so I'm cancer-free and I'm just living," Choy said.On Mondays, the salon is their retreat."I just want to be kinder, that's my true story," Daniel said.It means so much to the women bearing the side effects of treatment."The chemo does a lot of things to your nails, and I was very embarrassed to go to other salons because your nails are black, they're breaking apart," Choy said.The ladies and Daniel hope more salons will share their sister love once they see this joy."I think as soon as you touch someone, you know physically touch them, it's like there is no boundary anymore," Daniel said.----------