Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies amid COVID-19

BELLA, Italy -- Social distancing does not mean you can't celebrate happy hour, according to neighbors in Italy. Residents in the town of Bella came up with a creative way to enjoy drinks together while in quarantine.

New video shows more than half a dozen people using long sticks to hold their glasses and toast from their balconies on April 13.

RELATED: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

Neighbors can be heard saying, "Saluti!"

Mauro Ricigliano shared video on Facebook of his neighbors joining in on the fun.

"Given the emergency situation, we thought we would feel closer by toasting at a distance," Ricigliano told Storyful.

As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 7.8 million times on Facebook with comments ranging from "quarantine goals" to "this is extreme!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyneighborcoronavirusitalywineshelter in placeu.s. & worldfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Italy dances, sings its way through coronavirus lockdown
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Lamont COVID-19 update briefing
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
Nursing homes face staff, testing shortages amid pandemic
Mayor de Blasio warns COVID-19 could cost $10 billion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: NYers must wear face coverings if can't keep social distance
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
de Blasio: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry'
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Nursing homes face staff, testing shortages amid pandemic
COVID-19 death toll tops 3,100 in NJ
Show More
NJ mom leads grassroots effort to make masks for frontline workers
ESPN commentator, Broadway star wife cope with COVID-19
Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, more join 'All In Challenge'
Mayor de Blasio warns COVID-19 could cost $10 billion
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
More TOP STORIES News