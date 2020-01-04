Say 'fir-well' to your Christmas Tree: NYC Mulchfest 2020

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, (WABC) -- NYC Parks and The Department of Sanitation's annual Mulchfest "Chipping Saturday" tradition is here.
Put on your boots and haul your tree to a Mulchfest location where it can be transformed into your very own bag of Mulch:
Bonx--Brook Park Youth Farm
Brooklyn--Prospect Park West & 3rd Street
Manhattan--Washington Square Park
Queens--Juniper Valley Park
Staten Island--Conference House Parking Lot
NYC parks transformed 28,000 trees into mulch in 2019 and thier goal is to recycle more this year. The final Chipping Day will be Saturday January 4.
A complete list of all Mulchfest chipping locations can be found on NYC Parks' website.
