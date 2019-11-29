Society

Scholarship named for Luis Alvarez, NYPD detective who fought for 9/11 victims

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a special Thanksgiving morning for families of first responders in New York City.

They attended the First Responders Children's Foundation breakfast at Bryant Park, while taking in a view of the parade.

At the event, a scholarship was named for the late NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez, who fought to make sure Congress extended funding for victims of 9/11-related illnesses.

It will be given to a child of a first responder affected by a 9/11-related illness.

The detective's widow, Alaine Parker Alvarez, expressed her gratitude.

"It's a beautiful honor in naming a scholarship after my husband Lou," she said. "Lou wanted his legacy to stand for helping 9/11 first responders."

Alvarez died on June 29 from cancer linked to the time he spent at ground zero following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

He had testified before Congress, fighting successfully to extend coverage of the 9/11 Victims Compensation fund.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityseptember 11september 11thterror attack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holiday shoppers descend on stores open on Thanksgiving
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to the ground during Macy's Parade
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
Whipping winds subside tonight
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
Search on for gunman after 5 shot in Bronx, including children
Show More
Children honor late mother by feeding hundreds for Thanksgiving
Political talk not off the table at Rev. Sharpton's Thanksgiving lunch
2 NJ high school football teams play last Turkey Bowl
Sketch of suspect in sexual assault inside Brooklyn college bathroom
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
More TOP STORIES News