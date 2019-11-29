Scholarship named for Luis Alvarez, NYPD detective who fought for 9/11 victims

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a special Thanksgiving morning for families of first responders in New York City.
They attended the First Responders Children's Foundation breakfast at Bryant Park, while taking in a view of the parade.
At the event, a scholarship was named for the late NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez, who fought to make sure Congress extended funding for victims of 9/11-related illnesses.
It will be given to a child of a first responder affected by a 9/11-related illness.
The detective's widow, Alaine Parker Alvarez, expressed her gratitude.
"It's a beautiful honor in naming a scholarship after my husband Lou," she said. "Lou wanted his legacy to stand for helping 9/11 first responders."
Alvarez died on June 29 from cancer linked to the time he spent at ground zero following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
He had testified before Congress, fighting successfully to extend coverage of the 9/11 Victims Compensation fund.
