Be Kind: School on Long Island holds 'Choose Kindness Week'

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Some students on Long Island have been choosing kindness and spreading the word about doing the right thing.

Recently, South Country School in Bay Shore held "Choose Kindness Week".

The entire week was focused on doing the right thing.

There were activities to promote kindness, tolerance and acceptance.

The school held field days, assemblies, a run, and even a tug of war challenge.

