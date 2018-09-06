SOCIETY

Search warrant executed at GoFundMe couple's New Jersey home

ABC's Katherine Scott has the latest on the couple accused of defrauding a homeless Philadelphia man of $400,000 from a GoFundMe account.

By
PHILADELPHIA --
Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of the New Jersey couple who have been accused of defrauding a homeless Philadelphia man of $400,000 from a GoFundMe account.

Investigators could be seen searching a BMW in the driveway before it was loaded onto a truck outside the Burlington County home of Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico.
Search warranted executed at GoFundMe couple's home. Watch raw video from the Action Cam on September 6, 2018.


Police and other investigators could be seen elsewhere on the property.

"Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said in a statement. "As of this time, there have been no charges filed. Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant."

D'Amico was also at the home. He was swinging a golf club and playing fetch with a dog. A short time later, McClure got into a car and left the home, but she did not answer reporters' questions.

The attorney for the homeless man, John Bobbitt, said he learned from the couple's attorney that the money is all gone.

On Wednesday, Judge Paula Dow told the lawyer for McClure and D'Amico that she had a number of questions about the case and wanted to see the defendants herself. The couple also must give depositions about the money that was raised for Bobbitt.

The judge also ordered the attorneys for both the couple and Bobbitt to get their paperwork in order, and figure out the money trail to see who spent what on both sides.

McClure and D'Amico started a GoFundMe account to help Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 last year.

The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000, though Bobbitt pinned the figure at $75,000 in cash, goods and services.

He alleges the couple spent much of the donations on lavish trips, shopping sprees, gambling, and a used BMW.

Sister station WPVI in Philadelphia began following McClure and D'Amico's spending habits online beginning late last year, after receiving an anonymous tip they were allegedly spending the GoFundMe money. In just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Las Vegas, helicopter rides, trips to New York with front row tickets to a Broadway show, and shopping excursions.

How they paid for the items and trips is unclear. McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey who makes $43,000 per year. D'Amico is a carpenter.

The couple has previously denied spending any of the GoFundMe money on themselves.

