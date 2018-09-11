SOCIETY

September 11: Reading of the Names McCarthy through Ngo

EMBED </>More Videos

Ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

NEW YORK --
It is a somber day filled with tears and tributes as New York City and millions across the country mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. There were moments of silence, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims, after a year when two attacks demonstrated the enduring threat of terrorism in the nation's biggest city.

CLICK HERE for Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

The events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Additionally, we remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

Family and friends of the victims, survivors, rescuers and others once again gathered on at the memorial plaza where the World Trade Center's twin towers once stood, this time on a misty Tuesday morning.
Related Topics:
societyseptember 11th
SOCIETY
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Somber 9/11 ceremony held at Point Lookout memorial
Boy Scout revitalizes 9/11 memorial to spur community unity
Man buying treats for dog ends up with $10M lottery ticket
Former Miss USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
More Society
Top Stories
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
LIVE Florence Track: Watches issued ahead of monster Cat 4 storm
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by black bear
Beam accident at construction site caused Midtown traffic mess
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Video shows suspect in pair of brutal beatings, slashings
Jersey Shore gears up for Hurricane Florence
Show More
Photos: The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Brothers had kids in backseat during alleged robbery scheme
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
More News