Society

Serenity now: Seinfeld experience coming to New York City this fall

GRAMERCY, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's been off the air for nearly two decades, but now "Seinfeld" is coming back to New York City.

Fans of the classic show will be able to explore "The Seinfeld Experience" in Gramercy this fall.

Interactive exhibits, memorabilia, costumes and set re-creations will all be part of the ultimate fan event put on by Superfly.

There will also be a special retail store with limited edition and exclusive merchandise.

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly '90s TV show," comedian Jerry Seinfeld said. "All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."

The attraction is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere.

Tickets will go on sale soon and can be purchased through February 2020.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygramercymanhattannew york citytelevisioncomediancostumes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI mom in custody after deaths of 2-year-old twin daughters
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
Search on for 2 men wanted in Queens brutal subway assault
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
VIDEO: Teen catches toddler falling from 2nd-floor apartment in Turkey
Show More
AccuWeather: Temperatures keep climbing
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase
3 stagehands injured by falling debris in NYC theater
More TOP STORIES News