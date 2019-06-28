GRAMERCY, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's been off the air for nearly two decades, but now "Seinfeld" is coming back to New York City.
Fans of the classic show will be able to explore "The Seinfeld Experience" in Gramercy this fall.
Interactive exhibits, memorabilia, costumes and set re-creations will all be part of the ultimate fan event put on by Superfly.
There will also be a special retail store with limited edition and exclusive merchandise.
"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly '90s TV show," comedian Jerry Seinfeld said. "All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."
The attraction is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere.
Tickets will go on sale soon and can be purchased through February 2020.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Serenity now: Seinfeld experience coming to New York City this fall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News