For many of us, regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, Sesame Street holds a special place in our hearts.Now, Bert and Ernie are kicking it old school with a revamped version of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.The best friends rap about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to the iconic sitcom. In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.Watch the full video: