Sesame Street releases Bert and Ernie spin on Fresh Prince theme song

Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.

NEW YORK --
For many of us, regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, Sesame Street holds a special place in our hearts.

Now, Bert and Ernie are kicking it old school with a revamped version of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.

The best friends rap about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to the iconic sitcom. In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.

The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.

Watch the full video:

