For many of us regardless of if we were the tiny tot or the supervising adult, Sesame Street holds a special place in our hearts. Bert and Ernie kick it old school with a revamped version of the 'Fresh Prince' theme song.The adorable duo raps about life on Sesame Street while paying homage to Bel-Air. In the scene where Will Smith's character adds graffiti to a wall, Bert wipes some graffiti off.The song goes through how the two met and even features a cameo from Rubber Duckie.Watch the full video below.