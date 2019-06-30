Society

Severe weather fails to put damper on WorldPride festivities

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday kicks off the event millions of people have been waiting for - New York City's Pride March. It is the biggest Pride celebration in the world.

While other WorldPride events are already underway, there was a slight delay in the 'Pride Island' festivities at Pier 97. The forecast is looking good for WorldPride March on Sunday.

WorldPride NYC coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 with an ABC News Pride special on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com. And then at noon, join our team of Ken Rosato, Sam Champion, Lauren Glassberg and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com.

At 71 years old, Grace Jones was beaming with pride as she took the stage on Manhattan's West Side. Saturday's performances marked the start of the two-day music celebration. Madonna is set to take the stage Sunday night.

Tens of thousands flocked to Pride Island Saturday night dressed in their pride best - they made it to New York City from all over the world.

"One of my highlights was I was walking on the streets of New York and this woman said 'I love you'," said James Moran, from Sydney, Australia.

This year, millions are celebrating world pride, marking 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village, with so much progress in the gay rights movement.

Even a severe thunderstorm that closed off festivities for about an hour and a half didn't damper the mood.



"We had a great time talking to people from all around the world - it's been great," said Teto Rincon.

They were celebrating love and the commitment for change while also not forgetting those who fought to get here.

