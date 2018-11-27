TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --Sergeant Pushup will happily give you 10, 100 or even a 1000 push ups, especially if you donate to his cause.
Patrick Parker is an Army Veteran who travels around the country raising awareness and money to fight childhood hunger.
He lives in Baltimore, where he is also a personal trainer, but he spent Tuesday doing push ups in Times Square.
He plans to do 3,000 push ups and raise $3000 for the Food Bank of New York City.
People dropped money in his make shift donation can at the Crossroads of the World. But you can also donate online at SGTpushup.com.
