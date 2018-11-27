SOCIETY

Sgt. Pushup raises money, awareness for childhood hunger in Times Square

By
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Sergeant Pushup will happily give you 10, 100 or even a 1000 push ups, especially if you donate to his cause.

Patrick Parker is an Army Veteran who travels around the country raising awareness and money to fight childhood hunger.

He lives in Baltimore, where he is also a personal trainer, but he spent Tuesday doing push ups in Times Square.

He plans to do 3,000 push ups and raise $3000 for the Food Bank of New York City.

People dropped money in his make shift donation can at the Crossroads of the World. But you can also donate online at SGTpushup.com.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytimes squarehungerhealtharmyexerciseNew York CityManhattanTimes Square
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Teacher allegedly killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Police: Video gamer overheard man raping teen during game
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Woman wearing scrubs sought in choking attack on NYC bus
Show More
70-year-old woman charged in fatal Long Island hit and run
Man robs NJ jewelry store, runs away firing shots in air
1 dead, 4 hurt in Chinatown after driver loses control
Ex-NYC math teacher, twin brother plead guilty to bomb-making
Prosecutors: El Chapo had 'impermissible' contact with wife
More News