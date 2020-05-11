Society

Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures

SHANGHAI -- Overnight, the doors opened at Shanghai Disneyland, marking the first of Disney's major parks to resume operations.

It reopened in just the first phase -- a careful first phase -- with visitors required to wear masks, submit to temperature screenings and social distance.

Shanghai Disneyland President Joe Schott walked down Mickey Avenue, greeting cast members.

Tickets for the reopening sold out in minutes.

Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

It won't be business as usual though.

The reopening is set to be a cautious and measured "phased event," prioritizing safety.

"We have cast members throughout the park. They're continuously wiping down and making sure that everything is as disinfected and sanitized," Andrew Bolstein, SVP of operations at Shanghai Disney Resort, said.

Along with the increased cleaning, the park is limiting total attendance to 30 percent capacity.

Temperature screenings and face coverings are required for all guests entering the park and social distancing is enforced at all times.

"Whether it's at the main entrance, the attractions, the restaurants, shops, everywhere you go, just give people space," Bolstein said.

While Disney is still keeping its U.S., Hong Kong, Tokyo and Paris parks closed, the company announced a phased reopening of Florida's retail, dining and entertainment center Disney Springs beginning May 20.

The Walt Disney Company said in a press release that "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels."

As for whether Shanghai Disneyland will provide a blueprint for the reopening of Disney Parks worldwide?

"We communicate all the time with our other parks around the world, share operational best practices," Bolstein said. "So hopefully we can inspire them and we can share some of those best practices here and they'll adapt based on what they need to do there to satisfy their guests and their communities."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydisneycoronavirusdisneylandcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County executives to join Cuomo for briefing on reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers
'American Idol' judge virtually surprises LI doctor
Show More
Woman shot in face after answering door knock in Brooklyn
Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side
Dance party breaks out in Murray Hill after frontline applause
Search underway for LI hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian
Queens boy suffered cardiac arrest due to rare syndrome
More TOP STORIES News