Shirleen Allicot to appear on 'Tamron Hall Show,' shares new family picture

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A familiar face will be on Tamron Hall's talk show Monday morning...Shirleen Allicot!

Shirleen has been on maternity leave.

Monday morning, she shared a new photo with her daughters Shayla, and new bundle of joy Gigi.

They are so adorable!

Shirleen will Skype in during Tamron's show Monday morning to talk about her experience as a parent and about vaccine schedules for babies and toddlers.

"Tamron Hall Show" airs right here on channel 7 starting at 10 a.m.

