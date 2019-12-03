ShowYourKicks to help raise awareness for cancer on Giving Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, ABC7NY is raising awareness for the launch of V Week.
V Week was created by the V Foundation for cancer research, which was founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano.
The organization works to achieve Victory Over Cancer by helping to find a cure.
We want you to "show your kicks" by showing off your favorite sneakers and posting photos on social media using #ShowYourKicks.
