acts of kindness

Sia foots the bill for shoppers' groceries at Palm Springs Walmart

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Australian singer Sia showed up out of the blue to pay for shoppers' groceries at a Southern California Walmart on Wednesday.

The act of kindness went down in Palm Springs on the day before Thanksgiving. Video shot by a shopper in the store showed the "Cheap Thrills" singer, who is known for covering her face with wigs during public appearances and performances, telling shoppers that her name was Cici and that she was paying it forward after winning the lottery.

"Ta-da! Who's next?" Sia said in the video after finishing up one customer's transaction. She then pulled her credit card from the register and walked over to pay for another family's purchases.

Adriana Buckles said she was among those who benefitted from the singer's generosity. Buckles tweeted: "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"



Sia was also spotted footing the bill for shoppers' hauls at a nearby TJ Maxx store, local television station KESQ reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalm springsacts of kindnessu.s. & worldfeel goodcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
Be Kind: NJ school creates 'Kindness Club' inspired by student
Be Kind: One man's mission to spread kindness around the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after London Bridge stabbings determined to be 'terrorist incident': UK police
Dutch police: 3 people wounded in Hague stabbing
Police seek to ID, question men in gunfire at NYC subway station
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Shorter shopping season means a more intense scramble
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
49-year-old woman struck, killed while crossing street in Queens
Show More
New traffic plan means more room for shoppers, less room for drivers
Mostly sunny but brisk for Black Friday
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
More TOP STORIES News