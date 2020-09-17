Society

Simone Biles and more Olympians transform into Avengers ahead of video game

Four well-known Olympians reassembled as their favorite Avenger in support of Marvel's Avengers video game launch.

Real-life sports heroes Simone Biles, Jagger Eaton, Nathan Adrian and Allyson Felix agreed to a make-over by beauty influencer Kandee Johnson to celebrate the highly anticipated game.

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Biles transformed into Black Widow, while Olympic swimmer Adrian revamped into Thor, track and field Olympian Felix morphed into the one and only Ms. Marvel, and skateboard Olympian Eaton was made over into Captain America.

The stars were captured in their outfits and make-up in a photo shoot led by Peter Yang, in which each of the athletes were asked about their favorite Avenger.

When Adrian was asked who his real-life Hulk was, he said, "My mom or sister. You get diagnosed with cancer and your mom is like 'Okay my flight is tomorrow,' and I'm like 'What?!' You know she's there, and nothing is going to stop her from being there for her baby boy."

More of their reactions can be heard in the video player above.

