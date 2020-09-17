Society

Simone Biles and more Olympians transform into Avengers ahead of video game

Four well-known Olympians reassembled as their favorite Avenger in support of Marvel's Avengers video game launch.

Real-life sports heroes Simone Biles, Jagger Eaton, Nathan Adrian and Allyson Felix agreed to a make-over by beauty influencer Kandee Johnson to celebrate the highly anticipated game.

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Biles transformed into Black Widow, while Olympic swimmer Adrian revamped into Thor, track and field Olympian Felix morphed into the one and only Ms. Marvel, and skateboard Olympian Eaton was made over into Captain America.

The stars were captured in their outfits and make-up in a photo shoot led by Peter Yang, in which each of the athletes were asked about their favorite Avenger.

When Adrian was asked who his real-life Hulk was, he said, "My mom or sister. You get diagnosed with cancer and your mom is like 'Okay my flight is tomorrow,' and I'm like 'What?!' You know she's there, and nothing is going to stop her from being there for her baby boy."

SEE RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy with rare brain cancer joins Avengers cast for premiere of 'Endgame'

More of their reactions can be heard in the video player above.

SEE MORE RELATED:

'Avengers: Endgame' movie brings out die hard fans on premiere night

Marvel Studios announces new lead African American and female superhero films
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywomen athletesgamesmovieolympicsathletesmarvelvideo game
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taxi driver shot during robbery attempt in Brooklyn
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
Teachers say high school crawling with mice, roaches
AccuWeather: Cool, gusty winds
MTA says they've handed out 180,000 face masks since start of fine
Police: Man drew large swastika, racist graffiti at NYU building
NYPD officers have controversial response when asked about masks
Show More
Tributes pour in for beloved 95-year-old MTA employee
Worker killed after fight with men on bikes at NYC golf course
Islanders eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 loss to Lightning in OT
2 shooters open fire on home of NJ officers; manhunt underway
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
More TOP STORIES News