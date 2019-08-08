Society

Simone Biles breaks down over sexual abuse and blasts USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles broke into tears while talking about how USA Gymnastics failed her and other athletes by failing to prevent sexual abuse.

In January, Biles announced she was one of the many athletes sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles was in Kansas City for the United States gymnastics championships, where she openly criticized them.

"It's hard coming here for an organization and having had them failed us so many times and we had won gold, we've done everything that they asked us for," said Biles. "Even when we didn't want to and they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally have one job, and you couldn't protect us."

USA Gymnastics responded to Biles' comments saying they supported her and have learned from past mistakes.

Last year, Nassar was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and women.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourilarry nassargymnasticsu.s. & worldsex abusesimone bilessex crimes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and wounded in Irvington; Suspect in custody
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
Swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Show More
Alexander Hamilton is suing Hudson County, New Jersey
CT man loses leg due to flesh-eating bacteria
Yankees, White Sox to play game on 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa
Woman found dead in New Jersey murder mystery
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
More TOP STORIES News