Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage

JACKSON, New Jersey -- Six Flags Great Adventure was forced to close early due to a power outage.
It happened in Jackson, New Jersey as severe weather hit the region.
"The theme park has closed for the remainder of today, August 19, due to a parkwide power failure. Our power company is working on the issue. We hope to have everything back to normal tomorrow!" officials posted on Facebook.
No injuries have been reported.
