Family, friends bid final farewell to slain college student from New Jersey

PRINCETON JUNCTION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Funeral services are being held Wednesday for a 21-year-old New Jersey native who was murdered in South Carolina last week.
Family and friends gathered at noon at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction to bid a final farewell to Samantha Josephson.
Burial will follow in Perrinesville.
A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday in Josephson's hometown of Robbinsville.
Josephson was a senior at University of South Carolina in Columbia. She was planning to go to law school at Drexel University after graduation.
Columbia police believe she mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber.
Authorities say 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland used child safety locks to prevent Josephson from escaping his vehicle.
Josephson's body was found a day later. Officials said she died of multiple sharp injuries.
Rowland was arrested last Saturday after a traffic stop.
A bill has now been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to display an illuminated sign on vehicle windows.
