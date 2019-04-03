Society

Family, friends bid final farewell to slain college student from New Jersey

Funeral for slain student held to be held Wednesday in Princeton Junction: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 3, 2019

PRINCETON JUNCTION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Funeral services are being held Wednesday for a 21-year-old New Jersey native who was murdered in South Carolina last week.

Family and friends gathered at noon at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction to bid a final farewell to Samantha Josephson.

Burial will follow in Perrinesville.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday in Josephson's hometown of Robbinsville.

Josephson was a senior at University of South Carolina in Columbia. She was planning to go to law school at Drexel University after graduation.

Columbia police believe she mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber.

Authorities say 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland used child safety locks to prevent Josephson from escaping his vehicle.

Josephson's body was found a day later. Officials said she died of multiple sharp injuries.

Rowland was arrested last Saturday after a traffic stop.

A bill has now been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to display an illuminated sign on vehicle windows.

