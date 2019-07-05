Society

Slain NYPD detective Miosotis Familia honored in the Bronx, mural unveiled

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Friday marks two years since the death of NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia, and a memorial was held for the 12-year veteran of the force in front of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill, fellow officers and Familia's children gathered to remember her.

The 48-year-old mother of three was shot just blocks away from the precinct on July 5, 2017, assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.

Officers confronted the shooter, fatally shooting him.

Her daughter choked back tears as she recounted the last time she saw her mother.

"She gave me a hug, and she kissed me on the forehead and she told me that she loved me," 21-year-old daughter Genesis Villella said. "And I asked her, 'Can I have another hug?' And she smiled, and she said, 'Of course you can.' She went to work, only to be shot in the head and killed."

A mural depicting Familia was unveiled after the service.


It was specifically placed on the side of the precinct to watch over and "smile down" on the officers stationed there.

A plaque will be placed in the precinct .

O'Neill said Familia will "always be a part of our NYPD family."

Last year, the street outside of the 46th Precinct was renamed in her honor during a ceremony with O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

She is survived by Genesis and 13-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter Vega.

