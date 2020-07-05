Society

Slain NYPD detective Miosotis Familia honored in the Bronx

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Friends and family gathered in the Bronx on Sunday to honor NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia on the third anniversary of her death.

The 48-year-old mother of three was shot just blocks away from the 46 Precinct on July 5, 2017 -- assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.

Officers confronted the shooter and fatally shot him.

The precinct held the memorial Sunday to honor and remember Familia. Her daughter Genesis says the pain of losing her mom is still very raw.

"Anyone who knew her knew that she loved her family and she loved her friends," her daughter Genesis said. "And that's not only her blood-related family but also her blue family as well. My mom loved being a cop she loved every part of it."

A mural depicting Familia was unveiled last year. It was specifically placed on the side of the precinct to watch over and "smile down" on the officers stationed there.



In 2018, the street outside of the 46th Precinct was renamed in her honor during a ceremony.

She is survived by her daughter Genesis and 14-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter Vega.

