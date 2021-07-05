Society

Slain NYPD detective Miosotis Familia remembered 4 years after her death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Det. Miosotis Familia remembered 4 years after murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD officers remembered Detective Miosotis Familia during their morning roll call on Monday, four years after her murder.

The 48-year-old mother of three was shot just blocks away from the 46 Precinct on July 5, 2017 -- assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.

Officers confronted the shooter and fatally shot him.

The NYPD posted a photo of officers remembering Familia during their roll call as a photo of her hung on the wall.

Last year, her former precinct in the Bronx held a memorial to honor and remember Familia. Her daughter Genesis had said the pain of losing her mom is still very raw.

"Anyone who knew her knew that she loved her family and she loved her friends," her daughter Genesis said. "And that's not only her blood-related family but also her blue family as well. My mom loved being a cop she loved every part of it."

A mural depicting Familia was unveiled in 2019. It was specifically placed on the side of the precinct to watch over and "smile down" on the officers stationed there.


In 2018, the street outside of the 46th Precinct was renamed in her honor during a ceremony.

She is survived by her daughter Genesis and 15-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter Vega.

ALSO READ | Man with Alzheimer's forgot he was married, fell in love with his wife all over again
EMBED More News Videos

Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him. What Peter didn't remember was that they were already married.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytremontbronxnew york citynypdnypd officer miosotis familia killedofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
118-year-old subway car once again trekking across NYC
1 dead, 3 injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park
16-year-old fell several stories before being rescued in Fla. collapse
Boater missing after being thrown overboard on Long Island
Teens from Long Island, Queens up for prestigious Jimmy Awards
Blue Jackets goalie, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME
Video: Famed 'Bear 211' makes itself at home on NY deck
Show More
Passenger causes security scare at Newark Airport
James Kallstrom, FBI agent who led TWA Flight 800 investigation, dies
AccuWeather: Oppressive heat returns
Elsa could enhance thunderstorms in Tri-State later in the week
Bragg, poised to next Manhattan DA, out to prove he's up to the task
More TOP STORIES News