Slain NYPD detective Miosotis Familia remembered 4 years after her death

The 48-year-old mother of three was shot just blocks away from the 46 Precinct on July 5, 2017 -- assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner.
Officers confronted the shooter and fatally shot him.
The NYPD posted a photo of officers remembering Familia during their roll call as a photo of her hung on the wall.
4 years ago today, while many were still celebrating the Fourth of July, @NYPD46Pct Det. Miosotis Familia was protecting the people of the Bronx when she was assassinated solely for the uniform she wore.— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 5, 2021
Miosotis was a mother, daughter, & police officer.
We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/lqFV58FS9k
Last year, her former precinct in the Bronx held a memorial to honor and remember Familia. Her daughter Genesis had said the pain of losing her mom is still very raw.
"Anyone who knew her knew that she loved her family and she loved her friends," her daughter Genesis said. "And that's not only her blood-related family but also her blue family as well. My mom loved being a cop she loved every part of it."
A mural depicting Familia was unveiled in 2019. It was specifically placed on the side of the precinct to watch over and "smile down" on the officers stationed there.
In 2018, the street outside of the 46th Precinct was renamed in her honor during a ceremony.
She is survived by her daughter Genesis and 15-year-old twin siblings Delilah and Peter Vega.
