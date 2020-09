Small group walks through Battery Tunnel for 'Tunnel to Towers'

EMBED >More News Videos The masks were donated to grocery workers in Suffolk County.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- This year's 'Tunnel to Towers' walk to honor the memory of those who died in the September 11th attacks was canceled because of the pandemic.However, a small group of people still walked through the Battery Tunnel on Sunday, retracing the steps of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.Siller's brother, who runs the 'Tunnel to Towers' foundation says it is important that New Yorkers never forget the sacrifice of the first responders who died in the attacks.The 'Tunnel to Towers' foundation runs a number of charity programs, including raising money to build houses for injured service members and Gold Star families.