Society

Small group walks through Battery Tunnel for 'Tunnel to Towers'

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- This year's 'Tunnel to Towers' walk to honor the memory of those who died in the September 11th attacks was canceled because of the pandemic.

However, a small group of people still walked through the Battery Tunnel on Sunday, retracing the steps of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.

Siller's brother, who runs the 'Tunnel to Towers' foundation says it is important that New Yorkers never forget the sacrifice of the first responders who died in the attacks.

The 'Tunnel to Towers' foundation runs a number of charity programs, including raising money to build houses for injured service members and Gold Star families.

EMBED More News Videos

The masks were donated to grocery workers in Suffolk County.


ALSO READ | Tunnel to Towers donates 10K masks to grocery workers

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylower manhattannew york citymanhattanseptember 11fdnyseptember 11thtunnel to towers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
At least 3 NYC hospitals seeing uptick in COVID patients
Shots fired in TriBeCa; police investigating
Running in a pandemic: How races will be made safer this fall
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Shops, restaurants destroyed by fire on Long Island
Show More
Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor
Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
Accuweather: Warm start to a rainy week
Israelis mark Yom Kippur under 'painful' virus lockdown
Confusion sets in as NYC high school makes last-minute changes
More TOP STORIES News