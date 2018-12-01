SOCIETY

Social media reacts to the death of former President George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking back at the life and leadership of George HW Bush

On Friday, a family spokesperson announced that former George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94.

Immediately after, an outpouring of condolences started popping up all over social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocial mediacelebrity deathsgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Police: Burglary suspects stole $25K from Bronx apartments
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
2 arrested in Queens bodega robbery, shooting; 2 still sought
Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt after video shows him kicking woman
Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Woman suspected of stealing purses from seniors in Bronx
7-year-old in coma after truck passes school bus
Show More
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
Passengers terrified after part of engine falls apart during flight
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
2 California teens found murdered in Tijuana
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
More News