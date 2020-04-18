Society

'Some Good News' host John Krasinski puts on virtual prom amid school closures due to coronavirus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
High schoolers across the country got to join in on a virtual prom, and Chance the Rapper stopped by!

Actor John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim from "The Office" hosted the virtual event last night.

The Jonas Brothers and pop star Billie Ellish also made surprise appearances.

It was all part of Krasinski's effort to spread positive vibes with his "Some Good News" show on YouTube.

You can catch it online Sunday if you missed it.

Saturday afternoon, A-list celebrities are planning to come together to honor health care workers around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychance the rapperyoutubeu.s. & worldprom
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
DHS: COVID-19 is changing potential terror targets; grocery stores should be vigilant
China increases Wuhan coronavirus death toll by 50%
'We're building out testing every day,' NYC mayor says
If you have debt, your coronavirus stimulus check could be taken to pay it off
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Governors say Trump's reopening plan missing a key component: nationwide testing
Show More
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
AccuWeather: 50-50 weekend
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
de Blasio tours food distribution facility in Bronx
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
More TOP STORIES News