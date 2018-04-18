Son follows in his mom's footsteps into a career with the FDNY

Call it family tradition or legacy - a son following his father into a career with FDNY is very common.But for the first time ever, a graduating probationary fireman is following his mother, a retired FDNY captain.For as long as he can remember all Matt Fiorito ever wanted was to be a New York City firefighter."I've been dreaming of this for a long time," he said.It started with wearing his mother's boots. She was in the first class ever of women and now Marianne Monahan is a retired FDNY captain."He was two at he time and he always wanted to be a firefighter. He used to wear my gear," said Marianne.Following in her footsteps now is a little different. "I'm a size 13 and she's a 6," said Matt.At 6 feet tall the 27-year-old Fiorito takes her advice from 20 years on the job, and credits her for getting him through the academy."Suck it up, put your nose to the grindstone," she said."It's like having another drill instructor only with a little more love," said Matt.Not so surprising, it was Marianne's own mother who encouraged her to join New York's Bravest."Back in 1978, the first time women could take the exam and much like I told Matthew what to do, my mother told me what to do - take the exam," said Marianne.Inspired by his mother's path, Probationary Fireghter Fiorito is assigned to Engine 247 in Brooklyn."It just puts me over the moon, it's one of the proudest moments of my life to know that I've been a mentor to my son," said Marianne.This class of 313 probationary firefighters includes five women, making it 72 females now in the department, likely blazing trails that will bring their own legacy.