Sons put up billboard in Atlantic City urging people to wish their father 'Happy Birthday'

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a big surprise for one father in New Jersey.Chris Ferry's two sons put up a billboard in Atlantic City, wishing him 'Happy Birthday,' and urging people to give him a call.Ferry says he has been getting a call or text almost every minute, and they have been coming from all over the country.Ferry says he is doing his best to respond to every message.He turns 62 on March 16th.