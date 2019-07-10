Society

'Sorry, darling!' Friendly road rage incident caught on camera

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Could this be the most polite example of road rage on record?

Carli Marie shared the video of her friendly encounter with an older woman driver during a road rage incident in San Diego, California back in April.

In the video, the unidentified woman says that she stuck her tongue out because it was better than flipping off Carli and her friend.

"When I saw the two chicks I thought, 'Ah forget it'," the woman says, before giving a contrite "Sorry, darling!" as the girls drove off.

Carli, who can be heard laughing hysterically in the video, described the incident as the funniest road rage encounter she's ever had.
