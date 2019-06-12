Society

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program are heading toward orbit aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program are heading toward orbit aboard a SpaceX rocket.



The Falcon 9 booster blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday.

SpaceX intends to fly the rocket's first stage back to the base northwest of Los Angeles and area residents have been advised they may hear a sonic boom during its return. The booster was previously used for a launch in March.



Deployment of the three satellites is scheduled to be complete just over an hour after liftoff.



The Radarsat satellites bounce signals off the Earth's surface to create images even during adverse weather conditions.

The images are used for a wide range of purposes, including monitoring sea ice, disaster management and agricultural and forestry management.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit by stray bullet after witnessing Bronx shootout
Chain link boxes with mannequins inside part of immigration protest
Dix Hills man found murdered inside home
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Hamilton Heights
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
Legislators reach deal on new rent protections for NYC
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
NTSB to remove helicopter wreckage from Midtown building
More TOP STORIES News