ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE

Special Delivery! New York City's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree rolls in

NEW YORK --
Something special happens in New York City only once a year: The arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce rolled in on a flatbed trailer Saturday morning. A crane was waiting to lift it into place over the Rockefeller skating rink.

Crowds will gather Nov. 28 for a televised ceremony to see the tree burst alive with 50,000 LED lights - 5 miles (kilometers) of illumination topped by a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

This year's spruce comes from the town of Wallkill, 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of New York. It was donated by Lissette Gutierrez and her wife, Shirley Figueroa, from their home property.

Millions of people are expected to visit the tree that will stay up till Jan. 7.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
