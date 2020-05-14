Coronavirus News: State Air National Guard to flyover CT and Long Island

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- The state Air National Guard will flyover Connecticut on Thursday and Long Island on Friday.The Connecticut Air National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover to salute the state's health care workers.It will begin at 11 a.m. in Torrington, and end around 1 p.m. in Enfield.Friday, two military planes and one rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard will flyover across Eastern Long Island.The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. near Riverhead, and finish around 1 p.m. near Jones Beach.